Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 1,395,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,958. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.