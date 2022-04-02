Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,759 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,087,000 after purchasing an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 40,318,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

