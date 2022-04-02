AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post sales of $69.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.75 million and the lowest is $68.44 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $299.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.18 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.83 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

