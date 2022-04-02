Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AVT opened at $39.88 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.