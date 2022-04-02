aWSB (aWSB) Price Down 0.4% This Week

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. aWSB has a total market cap of $108,179.25 and approximately $13,638.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for about $17.70 or 0.00038302 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

