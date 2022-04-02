Axe Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $112,297.26 and approximately $42,634.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00334393 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.