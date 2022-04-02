Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will report $177.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AX opened at $46.03 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

