Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,709,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

