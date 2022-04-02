Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) to report sales of $79.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $329.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $332.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $360.20 million, with estimates ranging from $352.70 million to $372.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 545.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Banc of California by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.