Bank of The West Sells 2,173 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day moving average of $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

