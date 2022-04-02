Bao Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66,455.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Bao Finance has a market cap of $5.00 million and $66,455.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.