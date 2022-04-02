Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.21 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $88,005.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.71 or 0.07526820 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.96 or 0.99828355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.