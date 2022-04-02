Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 1,045 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

