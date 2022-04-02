Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

