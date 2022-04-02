Bata Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded down 83.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 82.9% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $118,441.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00273119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001442 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

