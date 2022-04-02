BeatzCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $118,962.14 and approximately $23.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

