Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00211885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00033992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.00418345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

