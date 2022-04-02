Beefy.Finance Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00220070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.62 or 0.00427868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.