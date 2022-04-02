Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC opened at $54.93 on Friday. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

