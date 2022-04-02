Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will announce $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BNFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

