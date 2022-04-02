BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

