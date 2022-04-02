BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

