Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 21,080 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Navient in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

