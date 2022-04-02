Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

