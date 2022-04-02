Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,641 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

