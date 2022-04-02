Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.