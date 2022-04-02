Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $209.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.99 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

