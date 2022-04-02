Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.