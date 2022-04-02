Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8,673.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $305.57 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.