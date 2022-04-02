Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,377 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

