Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,085 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.