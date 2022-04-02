Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $441.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.36 and its 200-day moving average is $428.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

