Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $67.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

