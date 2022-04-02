Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $347.88 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.80.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.