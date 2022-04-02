Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after acquiring an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.36 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

