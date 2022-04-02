Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PVH by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Citigroup reduced their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

PVH stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

