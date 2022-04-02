Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $284.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

