Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNQ opened at $63.06 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.