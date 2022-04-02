Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $165.71. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.