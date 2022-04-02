Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,662 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 543.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.21 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.57.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

