Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,928 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

