Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

