Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

