Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 2,939,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,177. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

