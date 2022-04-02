Beyond Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.96 or 0.99874682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.