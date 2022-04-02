Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,192,104 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.
Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)
