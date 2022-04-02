B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of B&G Foods worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.