Bifrost (BFC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $185.85 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,044,201 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

