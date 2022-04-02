Bionic (BNC) Market Capitalization Hits $30,738.04

Bionic (BNC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bionic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $30,738.04 and $8.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00306238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.31 or 0.01410274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bionic Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

