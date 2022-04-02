BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $217.00

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BitBlocks Finance has a market cap of $27,952.37 and approximately $217.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.57 or 0.07516763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.81 or 0.99907752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046424 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance Profile

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,629,253 coins and its circulating supply is 5,987,496 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

